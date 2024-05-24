Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coleraine Town Hall is set to host a free health and well-being fair.

For the third year, local healthcare provider Specsavers Coleraine has teamed up with other businesses in the town to bring a one-stop shop of local health and wellbeing professionals for the local community to engage with.

Vicky Hogg, optical assistant at Specsavers Coleraine, has brought the town’s top wellbeing businesses together including physiotherapists, mental health charities and beauty therapists, alongside the store’s local opticians and audiologists.

Vicky commented: “The feedback we have received from our visitors during previous wellness fairs in the town has shown just how much our community needs to know what is available to them locally.

Vicky Hogg from Specsavers Coleraine. CREDIT SPECSAVERS

"It is essential that our neighbours know where they can find services, which they may not realise are available to them right here in Coleraine. Visitors can expect free professional advice, as well as ways in which they can look after themselves at home and achieve a healthier lifestyle.

"Our optical and audiology teams will also be carrying out sight screening and hearing checks throughout the day.”

The local businesses partnering with Specsavers Coleraine for the fair include No. 7 Beauty, Macmillan Cancer Support, Wonder Womb, Millburn Complementary Therapy, Alzheimer’s Society, Diabetes UK, Warkes Movement Clinic and The Zachary Geddis Break The Silence Trust amongst others.

The Wellness Fair takes place at Coleraine Town Hall on Saturday, June 1 from 10am – 3pm.