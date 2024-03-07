Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

AWARE NI, the mental health charity for Northern Ireland, is counting down to its annual fundraising Coastal Walk "Giant Steps" on Saturday, April 27, and three-time participant Colin Ellis has told his story to inspire others to ‘step out’.

Colin's first encounter with AWARE NI's Giant Steps occurred during a period of profound loss and upheaval. "I lost both my parents within seven weeks, and then COVID took my job," he recounts. "It was the lowest I'd ever been."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite his challenges, Colin's path led him to find strength in the cause of mental health awareness. Colin pushed himself to engage with the world, taking walks and initiating conversations with others. This led to his participation in AWARE NI's inaugural Giant Steps event in 2022.

Colin Ellis (R) is accompanied by his friend, Philip Hartin (L), after his first meeting during the inaugural Giant Steps event in 2022. CREDIT AWARE NI

Since then, the event has offered Colin a sense of purpose and belonging: "It's been a way to push myself physically and mentally, raise funds for a fantastic cause, and do good for others.

"During my first Giant Steps walk, I was initially planning on walking alone, but I met Philip on the shuttle bus to the start line, and we ended up walking the entire route together. We remain friends and have been walking since.

"The route itself is along one of the most beautiful coastlines in the country, whatever the weather. It has become my happy/safe space."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite facing spinal surgery this year, Colin remains undeterred in his commitment to the cause by signing up to complete this year's 20-mile route.

"I'm not letting anything stop me from supporting AWARE NI – they do so much good for people who often have nowhere else to turn," he said. "It's about standing tall to remind those in our community that asking for help is not a sign of weakness. I think it should be seen as a sign of strength."

Giant Steps participants can walk 7, 13 or 20 miles along the Causeway Coastline on Saturday, April 27. Participants are asked to pledge to raise a minimum of £50, with funds raised supporting those affected by depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder in Northern Ireland through AWARE NI's services, including its network of mental health Support Groups located across the country.

These groups are open to anyone affected by poor mental health, depression and bipolar disorder and provide a safe space where attendees can support each other and learn more about the illness and the treatments available. Groups enable people to share experiences and discuss self-help strategies and coping skills that will help in the recovery process.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the groups are free to attend, each group costs AWARE NI approximately £135 a week to deliver, which is why fundraising from events like Giant Steps is so crucial. The Coleraine Support Group meets fortnightly on Tuesdays at The Lodge Hotel at 7:30 pm.

For more information and to register for AWARE NI's Giant Steps, visit aware-ni.org/giant.