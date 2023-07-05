A Coleraine woman who has worked to break the stigma around suicide and mental health conditions has been named Charity Champion at the Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards.

Yasmin Geddis, founder of the Zachary Geddis Break the Silence Trust, scooped the accolade at the 14th annual awards which celebrate ordinary people who do extraordinary things to support their family, friends, and neighbours.

Yasmin impressed the judging panel, which was made up of Sunday Life Editor, Martin Breen, Ulster Bank’s Terry Robb, Tik Tok sensation India Sasha and acting legend Dan Gordon, with how she had founded the charity following the tragic death of her brother Zachary and found the courage to channel her grief into helping others facing a similar situation.

The Trust assists over 300 people in the local community each week and is now the biggest non-government funded community mental health organisation in the Coleraine area.

Yasmin Geddis wins the Charity Champion Award presented by Dr Martin Shields, Group Medical Director of Kingsbridge Foundation alongside Oscar winner James Martin at the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland awards. Credit: Kevin Scott for Sunday Life/JComms