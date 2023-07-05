Yasmin Geddis, founder of the Zachary Geddis Break the Silence Trust, scooped the accolade at the 14th annual awards which celebrate ordinary people who do extraordinary things to support their family, friends, and neighbours.
Yasmin impressed the judging panel, which was made up of Sunday Life Editor, Martin Breen, Ulster Bank’s Terry Robb, Tik Tok sensation India Sasha and acting legend Dan Gordon, with how she had founded the charity following the tragic death of her brother Zachary and found the courage to channel her grief into helping others facing a similar situation.
The Trust assists over 300 people in the local community each week and is now the biggest non-government funded community mental health organisation in the Coleraine area.
Yasmin received her award from Oscar winner and Mencap ambassador, James Martin.