If you are tuning into BBC fundraising marathon Children in Need, then keep an eye out for an appearance by some Causeway Coast faces!

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coleraine-based Zachary Geddis Trust will be featuring in this year’s BBC Children in Need on Friday, November 15, to show their funding is making a huge difference to the children and young people who attend the Zachary Geddis Trust Little Superstars Service.

Last year, Zachary Geddis Trust was fortunate to be invited to be shown on Northern Ireland ‘Best Bits’ programme and this year they are thrilled to announce that they will feature on the main show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yasmin Geddis, CEO of the Zachary Geddis Trust, expressed her thanks to BBC Children in Need for the essential funding, which will go towards the continued provision of the Little Superstars Youth Service.

Little Superstars members who will appear in the BBC's Children in Need programme on November 15. CREDIT ZACHARY GEDDIS TRUST

“We are thrilled to have received three years funding from BBC Children in Need in 2023, which continues until December 2026. It is also an honour to have our organisation featured on the prominent BBC Children in Need programme on Friday, November 15.

“Children are at the heart of our community and our support services for children are a vital part of the mental health provision which Zachary Geddis Trust offers each day. We offer counselling services from ages 13 upwards and group hubs to promote socialisation in a safe and supportive environment.

“Our Little Superstars offers a specific support service for 5 – 17 years focusing on creative outlets such as Lego, music, martial arts and drawing to build resilience, increase confidence and boost self-esteem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are very grateful to BBC Children in Need for the vital funding which they provide to allow us to continue this essential youth provision.

“Our other support hubs are thriving too; the PRISM LGBTQIA+ group meets the first Friday of every month and our Men’s Hub meets every Monday evening. Everyone is welcome to join or come along.

“Don’t forget to tune in to BBC Children in Need on Friday, November 15 from 7pm to see some familiar faces.”

To find out more about the services for children which the Zachary Geddis Trust provides, visit the website www.zgbtst.org, email [email protected] or telephone them on 028 7044 0123.