The NHS have been dealing with a ‘quad-demic’ of seasonal viruses this winter.

Cases of flu, RSV, Covid and norovirus have been causing extreme pressures in hospitals.

Winter bugs and viruses are usually mild, but can sometimes become more serious, particularly in younger children.

The NHS have been dealing with a “quad-demic” of seasonal illnesses this winter, with the numbers of norovirus patients in hospital 30% higher than the same week last year.

RSV cases have also been rising, with 28 children currently in hospital receiving treatment, this has went down from 29 last week but is still 41% higher than last year’s numbers.

Professor Julian Redhead, National Clinical Director for Urgent and Emergency Care said: “It is welcome news that the number of patients in hospital with Covid and flu continued to fall last week, however the worrying surge in norovirus cases – now at their highest level so far this winter – means there is no let up for NHS staff.”

When children attend school or nursery they always seem to pick up a bug or illness. These are four of the common sicknesses and how you can protect your child from becoming unwell this winter.

The NHS has been hit with a 'quad-demic' of seasonal illness this winter. | Pexels, Pavel Danilyuk

Common bugs your child could pick up from nursery

Children are more likely to catch a virus in nursery because their immune systems are still developing and they are being exposed to new germs. These are four common bugs your child could pick up:

RSV

RSV is a common cause of coughs and the cold in young children, infections are incredibly common with almost all children getting one at least once before they're two years old. Symptoms can include a runny or blocked nose, a cough, sneezing, tiredness and a high temperature.

Chickenpox

Chickenpox is a highly contagious rash that commonly affects children. Symptoms begin as an itchy, spotty rash that can be anywhere on the body, children may also experience a high temperature, aches and pains, generally feeling unwell and loss of appetite.

Hand, foot and mouth disease

Hand, foot and mouth disease commonly affects children and is very contagious, it can spread before you even start to show symptoms and materialises in two stages. Symptoms in phase one include a sore throat, high temperature and not wanting to eat, whilst in the second stage children can develop mouth ulcers, which can be painful and a raised rash of spots on the hands and feet or the groin area and bottom.

Norovirus

Norovirus is highly contagious and easily spreads amongst close contact with people who are infected, you can also catch it from contaminated surfaces as well as eating food prepared from someone who is unwell. Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, a high temperature and a headache.

How can you protect your child from getting sick?

It can be hard to prevent your child from becoming unwell when they attend nursery, but there are some things you can do to help protect them from bringing home a nasty bug.

Check your child is up to date with their vaccinations

Teach your child how to wash their hands and cover their coughs and sneezes

Learn about common symptoms of winter illnesses to intervene early

Keep your child off nursery if they are unwell

You can find out more about whether your child is too ill to send to nursery at NHS.UK.