The petition, created by North Belfast DUP MLA Phillip Brett, will be submitted to the Assembly’s Speaker for presentation to Health Minister, Robin Swann MLA.

The Glengormley-based Hospice provides specialist palliative care to more than 350 babies, children, and their families annually.

Horizon House. (Pic: Google).

Due to rising costs, the charity announced earlier this month that it is to reduce their present in-house seven bed capacity to six from Monday to Friday and to just three beds on a Saturday and Sunday.

Mr Brett said: “Due to rising costs, the NI Children’s Hospice is facing a financial shortfall that’s already caused a reduction in bed capacity and further puts the long-term future of other service provision under severe pressure. The reduction in capacity will impact the availability of and access to respite care at Horizon House for families from right across Northern Ireland.

"A relatively small level of funding is required by the Hospice to restore and protect this life-line service for families. The Department know exactly what it will take to do this and therefore now is the time for them to act. The incredible work of this hospice for children with life-threatening and life-limiting conditions should be prioritised.