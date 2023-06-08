SDLP East Derry MLA Cara Hunter has said that the local community is deeply disappointed and angry by the decision to move births from Causeway Hospital.

She said the strength of feeling on the issue was clear during the campaign to retain maternity services.

Ms Hunter said the Northern Trust must reassure women living in the area that they will receive the standard of care expected and not lose out as a result of this decision.

Ms Hunter said: “There is real disappointment right across this area today at the decision to move births from Causeway Hospital to Antrim Area Hospital. People here felt this decision was made long ago and that their views were not taken into consideration.

East Derry MLA Cara Hunter

"I stood alongside campaigners, including hospital staff, who expressed extremely valid concerns about what this would mean for expectant mothers in this area, their babies and the standard of care they will get.

“The Northern Trust needs to offer credible reassurances to women in this area that maternity care will not be impacted and that contingency plans will be put in place for emergency situations to ensure that no woman is left vulnerable because of the need to travel to Antrim for treatment.

" I will be holding the Trust accountable for this decision and to their commitment to improve pre and antenatal care at Causeway Hospital and to ensure that other services are maintained at this site for people here,” added Ms Hunter.

