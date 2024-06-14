Community dental team promotes oral health message during National Smile Month
The team, had many visitors stopping by to learn more about maintaining a healthy smile and the impact that good oral hygiene has on overall health and well-being.
The team provides valuable insights and practical tips on various aspects of dental care, including the benefits of regular brushing and flossing, the importance of routine dental check-ups, dietary advice for maintaining healthy teeth and gums and guidance on preventing common dental issues such as cavities and gum disease.
Dental Mascot, Charlie the Crocodile also helped to share the message about how important it is for children to brush their teeth properly.
Dental Hygienist, Melanie Smith said: “National Smile Month is a month dedicated to getting the message out there that good oral health is so important. It not only helps your mouth, but it also has an impact on your overall health.
"My role as a Dental Hygienist is dental health prevention, by educating patients on how important it is for them to look after their teeth.
"Dental health is important for prevention, by brushing teeth twice a day, you can help prevent any oral health problems such as gum disease and tooth decay.”
Visitors to the stand were able to meet Charlie the Crocodile and take home educational leaflets designed to make learning about dental health fun and engaging.
Free toothbrushes and toothpaste samples were also distributed to encourage proper dental care habits at home.