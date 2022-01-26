Community locality manager wins award

Denise Broderick, Locality Manager with her Queens Nurse Title Award

The Queen’s Nursing Institute, which was founded in 1887 believes in the best possible nursing care for people at home and work with nurses and decision makers to ensure that good quality nursing care is available to everyone, when they need it.

The Queen’s Nurse title is not awarded for past service but indicates a commitment to high standards of patient care, learning and leadership.

Nurses who hold the title benefit from developmental workshops, bursaries, networking opportunities and a shared professional identity.

Denise Broderick, who is delighted to receive the Queen’s Nurse title explained, “I feel very honoured and I look forward to being part of the Queen’s Nursing Institute’s regional NI group and be a voice for Community Nursing.”

Dr Crystal Oldman CBE, Chief Executive of the Queens Nursing Institute said, “On behalf of the Queen’s Nursing Institute I would like to congratulate Denise and welcome her as a Queen’s Nurse.

“Queen’s Nurses serve as leaders and role models in community nursing, delivering high quality health care across the country.

“The application and assessment process to become a Queen’s Nurse is rigorous and requires clear commitment to improving care for patients, their families and carers.