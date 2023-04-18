Concerns raised about elderly and vulnerable patients accessing new Lisburn health hub by public transport

Transport concerns for elderly and vulnerable patients have been raised at Lisburn’s new £40m health hub with calls for a new shuttle bus connection.

Local people have highlighted their concerns on social media following reports of patients with mobility issues struggling to reach the centre and some being penalised for parking.

The South Eastern (SE) Health and Social Care Trust opened its new Primary and Community Care Centre (PCCC) in February at its Lagan Valley Site accommodating seven GPs and multi-disciplinary services.

One Facebook account stated: “Attended the new health centre at Lagan Valley hospital this morning.

Concerns raised over access to the new Primary and Community Care Centre in Lisburn

“I got talking to a lovely little woman who has to walk with the aid of a walkie.

“This little woman had to walk from the bus station to the new health centre.

“Can I ask anyone attending the new health centre to submit a suggestion about putting on a shuttle bus to help those who use public transport get to the health centre?”

A concerned mother also commented: “Has anybody else got a parking charge outside the new Lisburn health centre, at Lagan Valley hospital?

“I was five minutes over as I had to assist my son into the building because he was on crutches.

“It has to be paid to an English company and I am trying to appeal it, but it doesn’t allow me to.”

The Local Democracy Service contacted the SE Trust to raise the concerns of the public.

However, any suggestion for a permanent shuttle bus doesn’t look likely at this time.

A spokesperson for the SE Trust responded: “During the design process for the PCCC two separate reports were commissioned to look at accessibility of the proposed site for both staff and patients who would be using the facility.

“The outcome of these reports identified to the Trust that the Lagan Valley Hospital site is well served by existing public transport services.

“There is a bus stop located outside the hospital site on the Hillsborough Road and this is serviced by both the Ulsterbus 325F and 325G services which arrive/depart from Lisburn Bus Centre.”

The spokesperson added: “The Trust operated a courtesy shuttle bus for the first two weeks when the PCCC opened.

“This service was to facilitate the temporary transfer of patients to the PCCC, if they had incorrectly arrived at Lisburn Health Centre for an appointment.

“Despite the service provided, it was reported that the bus was used infrequently.

“Since the PCCC opened, the Trust has not received any complaints in relation to transport to the Centre.

“There are no plans to reinstate the temporary bus service from Lisburn Health Centre to the PCCC, however, this decision will be closely monitored.

“Details of public transport options can be found on the ‘Getting There’ section of the Lagan Valley Hospital page.”