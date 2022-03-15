Consultation for disabled people and their carers launched by Causeway Coast and Glens PCSP

The consultation is open now and will run for 12 weeks until May 19.

The PCSP wants to know: What makes people with disabilities feel safe or unsafe in their community? How we can help people with disabilities to feel safe in your community or at home? How we can provide accessible information and services to help you feel safe?

Those with physical, learning, hidden, sensory and mental health disabilities are invited to take part, alongside people who support or care for someone with a disability.

Pupils from Rossmar School take part in the launch of Causeway Coast and Glens Policing and Community Safety Partnership’s consultation for disabled people and their carers along with representatives from the PCSP, Mencap NI and Disability Action

Questionnaires have been developed with the support of a range of organisations, including Northern Health and Social Care Trust, Western Health and Social Care Trust, Rossmar School, Sandelford School, Mencap, Disability Action, Leonard Cheshire and Victim Support.

Attending the launch of the consultation, the Chairperson of the PCSP Fear of Crime Working Group, Sam McGregor said: “The PCSP is delighted to open this consultation at Rossmar School in Limavady. We want to people within our community to know that your feelings matter.

“It is important that we know what makes people with disabilities in our community feel safe or unsafe so we can help to develop more accessible services and support.”

Rossmar School Principal Ms Clements said: “We are delighted to be involved with this consultation. Our pupils, at times, are finding it so difficult to integrate into their local community as they don’t feel safe. This can be down to a lack of understanding, communication restrictions or even an accessible issue.

“Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is recognising that more and more people have disabilities now and the recent opening of the Accessible Play Park has been a huge step in their recognition of these differences. However, we are excited that our pupils and families will have a say and their voice will be listened to through the work of the Policing and Community Safety Partnership.”

Highlighting the importance of the issue, Karen Smith from Disability Action said: “Disability Action are delighted to be involved in this extremely important work that Causeway Coast and Glens PCSP are doing. Feeling Safe is a human right for us all and especially so for someone with a disability.

“This survey is a vital step in learning and understanding the issues and concerns of children, young people and adults of all ages across the council area in being and feeling safe. We look forward to working with colleagues in the PCSP​ to help to create actions that have a real impact for disabled people in Causeway Coast and Glens going forward.”

Gráinne Close, Director of Mencap NI, added: “It is important that people feel safe and secure in their homes and the communities they live in. Sadly, here in Northern Ireland there has been an increase in hate crimes and people with learning disabilities live in fear of intimidation, bullying and harassment.

“This is an important consultation, and we will encourage people with learning disabilities and their communities to have their voices heard. We are committed to making NI the best place in the world for people with learning disabilities to live happy and healthy lives, free from intimidation, fear and harassment in their own homes and or on our streets.”

The online questionnaire is available here https://www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/council/council-consultations/policing-and-community-safety-partnership-pcsp-fear-of-crime-survey

Easy Read versions are also available.

Anyone who needs help to fill in the questionnaire please email [email protected] or telephone 07511 046 188.