​Cookery book in memory of beloved Paul

​A COOKERY book, in memory of inspiring Dromore young man Paul Russell – who tragically passed away in June of last year – was unveiled in moving fashion at Armagh’s Palace Demesne last Wednesday (November 22).

​Paul was born with a rare genetic condition, known as Apert Syndrome, which causes malformations of the skull, face and limbs.

In spite of countless gruelling operations and travel to London for specialist hospital appointments, the soccer and music-loving lad lived his short life to the full, and he was just 23 years of age when he passed away.

‘Russell Up A Recipe!’ contains a range of over 130 recipes from doctors from Great Ormond Street Hospital, politicians, old school teachers, friends and family.

Jane Russell, at the book launch in memory of her son Paul.

The idea behind the recipe book came from Paul’s love of all-things food, with his mum Jane explaining that when Paul returned from his many surgeries he always asked for his dinner!

In an interview with Armagh I, she commented: “With this in mind I decided to produce this recipe book. Friends and professionals who travelled alongside Paul over the years were invited to submit a recipe and if they wished to dedicate it in memory of a loved one.”

The proceeds of the first 500 copies of the book will be split between Epilepsy NI and Dromore Cathedral.

The proceeds of the remaining copies will go to the Paul Russell Foundation, which was set up in memory of Paul.

Speaking to Armagh I, Mum Jane commented: “Paul’s love for life and everything he did shone through with the most beautiful smile.

“For me, it’s keeping Paul’s name alive and having that book sitting in people’s homes for years to come.

"Paul was a very popular young man. He will never be forgotten.”

‘Russell Up A Recipe!’ is on sale now for £12. It can be purchased at Dromore venues, Bridge Books, Graham’s Newsagents, Courtyard Artisan Market, The Bread Box in Dromore; Aroma at the Olde Mill and Dromore Pysiotherapy Clinic.