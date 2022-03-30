Covid-19 vaccination clinics over the Easter period

This is part of a Northern Ireland-wide drive to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible.
As schools will be closed, we will offer a service to children for all ages from 5 years and upwards across all available clinics from Friday 15 April 2022. Booking is required for 5-11 year olds.
The vaccination clinics will take place at the following locations:
Ulster Hospital
Wednesday 13 April 2022, 2.00pm – 8.00pm – Ulster Hospital, Acute Services Block.
Thursday 14 April 2022, 2.00pm – 8.00pm – Ulster Hospital, Acute Services Block.
Friday 15 April 2022 (Good Friday), 2.00pm – 8.00pm – Ulster Hospital, Acute Services Block.
Saturday 16 April 2022, 10.00am – 4.00pm – Ulster Hospital, Acute Services Block.
Closed Easter Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
Wednesday 20 April 2022, 2.00pm – 8.00pm – Ulster Hospital, Acute Services Block.
Thursday 21 April 2022, 2.00pm – 8.00pm – Ulster Hospital, Acute Services Block.
Friday 22 April 2022, 2.00pm – 8.00pm – Ulster Hospital, Acute Services Block.
Saturday 23 April 2022, 10.00am – 4.00pm – Ulster Hospital, Acute Services Block.
Sunday 24 April 2022, 10.00am – 4.00pm – Ulster Hospital, Acute Services Block.
Lisburn
Saturday 16 April 2022, 09.30am – 2.30pm – Lagan Valley Hospital, PCCC Building.
Closed Easter Sunday.
Saturday 23 April 2022, 09.30am – 2.30pm – Lagan Valley Hospital, PCCC Building.
Sunday 24 April 2022, 09.30am – 2.30pm – Lagan Valley Hospital, PCCC Building.
Downshire Hospital
Saturday 16 April 2022, 9.30am - 2.30pm, The Great Hall, Downshire Hospital, 53 Ardglass Road, Downpatrick, BT24 7NL.
Closed Easter Sunday.
Saturday 23 April 2022, 9.30am - 2.30pm, The Great Hall, Downshire Hospital, 53 Ardglass Road, Downpatrick, BT24 7NL
Sunday 24 April 2022, 9.30am - 2.30pm, The Great Hall, Downshire Hospital, 53 Ardglass Road, Downpatrick, BT24 7NL.
Those attending for vaccination must bring photographic ID or proof of address and where possible a Health and Care number and proof of previous vaccination.