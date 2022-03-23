Moderator’s visit to Causeway

During his visit he met Hospital Management, spent time with the Chaplaincy Team, visited staff on wards, and met with particular individuals who have made a significant contribution to the work of Chaplaincy.

He was accompanied by the Moderator and Clerk of the Coleraine and Limavady Presbytery, Revs Phil Kerr and Trevor McCormick.

The Moderator, on behalf of hospital chaplains, thanked Mrs Olive Watt of Ballywillan Presbyterian Church, Portrush, for her unstinting service throughout the pandemic, personally crocheting thousands of handmade crosses which chaplains across the province were able to pass on to patients and staff throughout the lockdown.

He also met with Stephen Smith, who oversees the NHSCT Workshop in the Pavestone Centre, Coleraine, where 1,000 holding crosses were made by day-centre attendees, commissioned by the Northern Ireland Healthcare Chaplains Association, and which were distributed as part of its Patient Resource Bank, to all HSC Trusts and Hospices.

Rev Bruce expressed his appreciation to Helen Logan, a member of the Causeway Hospital Staff, who started a Breakfast Prayer opportunity for staff for mutual support and to pray for patient and staff needs.

He met with Catering Staff who were providing a coffee break to all Causeway Staff that day, provided on behalf of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland as an acknowledgement of their service.

The Moderator also had an opportunity to meet the new Causeway Hospital Chaplaincy Team.

Read more:

1. The Moderator, on behalf of Chaplains, thanked Mrs Olive Watt of Ballywillan Presbyterian Church, Portrush, for her unstinting service throughout the pandemic, personally crocheting thousands of handmade crosses which Chaplains across the province were able to pass on to patients and staff throughout the Lockdown Photo Sales

2. The Moderator met with Stephen Smith, who oversees the NHSCT Workshop in the Pavestone Centre, Coleraine Photo Sales

3. The Moderator expressed his appreciation to Helen Logan, a member of the Causeway Hospital Staff, who started a Breakfast Prayer opportunity for staff for mutual support and to pray for patient and staff needs Photo Sales

4. The Moderator met with Catering Staff Photo Sales