One in 40 in NI may have had Covid last week says Office of National Statistics

New Covid variant detected.

The ONS has today published new interim data that show estimates for the number of people infected with Covid between 13 December 2021 and 19 December 2021, based on their regular testing survey.

It said: “In England, the percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) was 2.83%; we estimate that 1,544,600 people in England had COVID-19 (95% credible interval: 1,477,900 to 1,615,800), equating to around 1 in 35 people.

“In Wales, the percentage of people testing positive was 2.30%; we estimate that 70,000 people in Wales had COVID-19 (95% credible interval: 57,100 to 83,800), equating to around 1 in 45 people.

“In Northern Ireland, the percentage of people testing positive was 2.45%; we estimate that 44,900 people in Northern Ireland had COVID-19 (95% credible interval: 34,900 to 56,100), equating to around 1 in 40 people. In Scotland, the percentage of people testing positive was 1.50%; we estimate that 79,200 people in Scotland had COVID-19 (95% credible interval: 65,600 to 94,000), equating to around 1 in 65 people.