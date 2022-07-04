In a statement today the Southern Health and Social Care Trust said staff are doing their best but there could be a longer wait for some services.
A spokesperson said: “ Rising cases of COVID-19 in the community are once again having an impact on our services.
“Staff are doing their very best. Huge thanks to all of those covering extra shifts, but please bear with us - there could be a longer wait for some services.
“For help choosing the right service ⬇https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/.../how-use-your-health-services. Practice social distancing, wear a mask, get vaccinated and wash your hands often to limit the spread.”