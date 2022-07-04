Loading...

Rising cases of COVID-19 impacting health services in Armagh, Down and Mid Ulster

Rising cases of COVID-19 in the community are having an impact on services provided by the Southern Health Trust.

By Carmel Robinson
Monday, 4th July 2022, 2:55 pm

In a statement today the Southern Health and Social Care Trust said staff are doing their best but there could be a longer wait for some services.

A spokesperson said: “ Rising cases of COVID-19 in the community are once again having an impact on our services.

Southern Health Trust warns of disruption to some services due to a new surge in Covid19 in the Armagh, Banbridge, Craigavon, Newry and Mid Ulster areas.

“Staff are doing their very best. Huge thanks to all of those covering extra shifts, but please bear with us - there could be a longer wait for some services.

“For help choosing the right service ⬇https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/.../how-use-your-health-services. Practice social distancing, wear a mask, get vaccinated and wash your hands often to limit the spread.”

