In a statement today the Southern Health and Social Care Trust said staff are doing their best but there could be a longer wait for some services.

A spokesperson said: “ Rising cases of COVID-19 in the community are once again having an impact on our services.

Southern Health Trust warns of disruption to some services due to a new surge in Covid19 in the Armagh, Banbridge, Craigavon, Newry and Mid Ulster areas.

“Staff are doing their very best. Huge thanks to all of those covering extra shifts, but please bear with us - there could be a longer wait for some services.