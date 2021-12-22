Vaccinations to move from Ulster Hospital site to TEC Belfast

There will be no facility this week for walk-in appointments at the Ulster Hospital. All previously booked appointments will be honoured at the Ulster Hospital and all future appointments will be facilitated at the TEC, Queens Road, Belfast.

Walk-in appointments are still available at the Lagan Valley Primary & Community Care Centre in Lisburn, TEC, Belfast and the Great Hall, Downshire Hospital. Alternatively you can book an appointment online.

All the vaccination centres in the South Eastern Trust will close at 2pm on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve and will be closed Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Years Day.

Vaccination clinics will resume in the Great Hall, Downshire on Saturday January 8 and Sunday January 9, 2022.