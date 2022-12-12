Tens of thousands of health workers across NI are on a 24 hour strike today over pay.

Clinical, professional and administrative staff are involved in the strike which is the first time they have been involved in strike action since before the Pandemic in 2019.

Tens of thousands of members of NIPSA, UNISON and GMB are on strike. All three unions said that they are getting a very strong response to the strike call.

Measures have been put in place to ensure patients have not been put at risk.

Health workers at the demonstration beside the picket line outside Craigavon Area Hospital, Co Armagh on Monday. Photo courtesy of Paul Cranston

Workers in the health service were told they will get a 2022-23 pay deal of £1,400. This says Unison is ‘not enough’. That proposal, which was announced by the Department of Health last Thursday, came after a recommendation by an independent review body. This followed legislation at Westminster giving civil servants power enact the proposal in the absence of a health minister.

Smiling despite the bitterly cold weather. Health workers at the demonstration beside the picket line outside Craigavon Area Hospital, Co Armagh on Monday. Photo courtesy of Paul Cranston

A large turnout of striking workers attended the demonstration beside the picket line at the entrance to Craigavon Hospital this morning in bitterly cold conditions.

NIPSA Deputy General Secretary, Pádraig Mulholland, said: “The health service heroes who fought the COVID pandemic are now fighting for the future of our health service.

"They know this is a fight we cannot afford to lose. Either we win or our health service will continue to degrade and be at the mercy of the money grabbing profiteers.

"It is time to fight on the key points in this dispute. We must have inflation busting pay rises for all health service workers and an end to the chronic understaffing that puts lives at risk. We cannot have a decent health service if thousands of posts are vacant and the staff are living in poverty.

Health workers at the demonstration beside the picket line outside Craigavon Area Hospital, Co Armagh on Monday. Photo courtesy of Paul Cranston

"We are calling on all trade unions to rally to this cause. We are calling on all workers to join the fight to defend the health service our predecessors give us. Workers in all areas and industries are fighting to defend their livelihoods. United action, with all workers fighting together, can ensure we defend public services and build a decent society.”

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd said the pay award announced by the Department of Health falls short of what is required to ensure workers have fair pay and safe staffing.

The MLA said: “Health workers in England and Wales received the £1,400 payment months ago that the Department has announced only now.

“The health unions have already made it clear that this falls way short of what is required to ensure workers have fair pay.

“This won’t address the key challenge posed by unsafe staffing levels which is necessary to ensure that patients and health workers feel safe,” said the Upper Bann MLA.

“The Tory government needs to end the attacks on our public services and give fair pay awards for public sector workers.