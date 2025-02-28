Are you an empathetic individual who can listen well to others?

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust is seeking new volunteers for its Bereavement Comfort Call.

In this role, volunteers make timely calls to the next of kin of those who die in hospital, offering condolences, a listening ear and signposting, particularly to those who are not aware of what community support services are available to them or those who require additional bereavement support.

Leona Laverty, the Northern Trust’s Bereavement Coordinator, said: “The complex circumstances associated with dying, death and bereavement have led to an increased demand for this type of support. If you’re an empathic person with good listening skills, you could make a significant difference by being a part of this innovative service.

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust is seeking new volunteers for its Bereavement Comfort Call team who possess these qualities and skills. CREDIT NHSCT

“This role is highly rewarding, allowing you to provide time and support to those in need during their most vulnerable moments. By simply being there for them, you can make a profound impact.

“You will have the opportunity to connect with both service users and the wider volunteer team, fostering a sense of belonging that is essential for our overall well-being.

“This is an excellent way to gain insight into a caring role, and you will receive full support from the Trust, including specific online training to help you in the role.”

Anyone who would like to find out more or to request an application pack should email [email protected] Closing date for applications is 12 noon on March 7. Suitability conversations will take place on March 10. Successful applicants will need to attend online training on 10 April 10 from 7.30pm-8.30pm