Could you help someone in grief? Northern Health Trust wants to hear from you
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Northern Health and Social Care Trust is now looking for empathic individuals with good listening skills to join the dedicated team behind this new and innovative service.
Volunteers will make timely calls to the next of kin of those who die in hospital.
During a comfort call, volunteers offer condolences, a listening ear and signposting, particularly to those who are not aware of support available or those who require additional support.
Volunteering Programme Delivery Manager Louise Harper said: “The complex circumstances associated with dying, death and bereavement has led to an increased demand for bereavement support.
“We recognised this within the Trust, and established the bereavement comfort call service to provide this much-needed emotional and practical support when a loved one passes away.
“This is a very rewarding role, and we hope that people will come forward to help ensure we can continue to offer these calls which we know can make a huge difference to people at what can be a very difficult time.”
There are many benefits to becoming a comfort call volunteer.
Essential criteria are access to a laptop or PC and mobile phone along with confidence when using IT.
For an application pack please email [email protected]. The closing date is August 15 at 12 noon. Suitability conversations are planned for August 19 and 20.
Successful applicants will need to attend online training on August 27 from 7pm-8:30pm. Access NI ID verification checks and service specific training will take place w/c September 2024.