The Northern Health and Social Care Trust is seeking befriender volunteers for their Base facilities in Newtownabbey, Antrim and Ballycastle, which provide a warm, welcoming and homely space for service users to meet, socialise and make friends. CREDIT NHSCT

Are you interested in providing friendship and support to adults with learning disabilities?

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust is seeking befriender volunteers for their Base facilities in Newtownabbey, Antrim and Ballycastle, which provide a warm, welcoming and homely space for service users to meet, socialise and make friends.

Louise Gillespie, the Northern Trust’s Volunteering Programme Delivery Officer, said: “Base befriender volunteers will play a valuable role, supporting staff to ensure they are providing meaningful and enriching day-to-day experiences and activities, while creating a real sense of belonging and purpose for everyone involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Becoming a volunteer offers many benefits. You can look forward to meeting new people, helping others and developing your own skills, while gaining a useful insight in to the health and social care sector.

“If this appeals to you, and you have a genuine interest in helping people within a learning disability setting, please get in touch with us.”

Volunteers will ideally be able to commit to one session per week (minimum of two sessions per fortnight). Morning sessions run from 10am – 12.30pm, afternoon sessions are from 12.30pm – 3pm or a full day is 10am – 3pm.

For further information, or to request an application pack, please email [email protected]. The closing date for completed applications is Thursday January 30 at noon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suitability conversations will take place on Wednesday, February 5 in Newtownabbey Base and Thursday, February 6 in Antrim Base and Ballycastle Base.

An induction session for Trust volunteers will take place online on Thursday, February 27 from 7.30pm – 9.30pm or in person in Ballymena Health & Care Centre on Tuesday, March 4 from 9.30am – 1pm.