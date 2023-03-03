Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is to consider providing access for carers to its leisure facilities at a reduced rate.

It is proposed that a concession discount be extended to individuals who can produce a Carer ID card.

The proposal is outlined in a report which is due to be presented to the local government authority’s Operations Committee at a meeting on Monday evening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust has indicated that there are 1,000 in circulation.

Valley Leisure Centre, Newtownabbey.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has been contacted by the Carers Policy Forum regarding the council’s policy for the inclusion of unpaid carers in accessing leisure services.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The local government authority has no policy relating to access for carers at present.

The Carers Policy Forum has been launched by Carers NI to “put carers issues front and centre with political decision-makers, generating new policy ideas and helping to secure much-needed change”.

Unpaid Care

Advertisement

Advertisement

Carers NI works to represent and support more than 220,000 people in Northern Ireland who provide unpaid care for ill, older or disabled family members or friends.

Meanwhile, the Assembly’s All-Party Group on Carers says: “Local people providing unpaid care for sick or disabled family members or friends are being left to struggle through with little to no support picking up the pieces of a crumbling health and social care system with limited breaks or help to look after their own well-being.”

Separately, the Operations Committee has also been advised that further to the approval of a Health Intervention Action Plan in November, two health intervention officers have been appointed and have delivered well-being sessions to council staff and community groups.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As part of the action plan, a new mental health programme “More Movement for the Mind” has been launched. The programme is open to individuals with mild to moderate mental health issues who would like to get more active.

A referral based mental health programme for participants with more severe mental health issues is currently being delivered in partnership with the Hollywell Hospital mental health team and Woodlands Wellness Hub based at Whiteabbey Hospital.