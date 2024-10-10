Council launches new Mental Health and Wellbeing Initiative on World Mental Health Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On World Mental Health Day, Thursday 10 October, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council launched a new Mental Health and Wellbeing initiative designed to provide vital support and resources to individuals and communities within the Borough, whilst increasing Mental Health and Wellbeing training provision for Council staff.

The Health Survey (NI): First Results 2022/23 indicates that almost a third (31%) of respondents reported having a long-standing physical or mental health condition that reduces their ability to carry out day-to-day activities.

With this statistic in mind, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is making the mental health and wellbeing of its residents and staff a priority. The support service aims to break down barriers, reduce stigma and provide accessible support for all residents and encourage staff to undertake training were appropriate.

Through a new campaign led by the Council’s Mental Health Champions, Alderman McGrath and Councillor Lynch, the Council are recognising the important work and support that Community and Voluntary Sector organisations provide to people living with mental ill-health. The Council are increasing sign posting to these organisations throughout Council-owned buildings and, secondly, training of a number of Council staff to enable them to become ‘Mental Health First Aiders’ and offer some on-site support where necessary.

Information connecting residents to frontline services is now accessible at all Council sites, including Community Centres, Cultural buildings and Leisure Centres. A new page has also been added to Council’s main website that contains links to services and programmes designed to support residents in increasing their wellbeing.

Commenting on the initiative, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly said: “The mental health and wellbeing of our residents and staff is a top priority for Council and I am extremely proud to launch this initiative today. Alderman McGrath and Councillor Lynch are Council’s very own Mental Health Champions and they know very well how important it is for our communities to have access to the support they need. We want every resident and business owner in our Borough to ‘Love Living Here’ and I hope this initiative can help to make this happen for those who need it.“

Alderman McGrath commented: “I am delighted that we can advance our mental health support for Council staff in this way. If it makes a difference to one person, it is worth it.”

Councillor Lynch added: “Increasing sign-posting to support organisations in Council-owned buildings and provision of Mental Health First Aid training for appropriate staff, highlights our commitment to support residents and staff.”

The initiative has been developed in consultation with the Health and Social Care Trust and the Public Health Agency who have delivered a number of programmes.

One of these programmes is Take five Steps to Wellbeing, a model that promotes improved wellbeing and is accessible to all, from children to older people and everyone in between. Including Take five in your daily routine is proven to encourage positive experiences of life, which in turn reduces the incidence of mental health disorders in the long-term.