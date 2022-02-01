Council lights up red for NI Chest Heart & Stroke

The Red Dress Fun Run, proudly supported by MACE, is the charity’ a five kilometre run or walk event which aims to raise funds and awareness for heart disease.

The event coincides with National Heart Month in February, when NICHS encourage people to think about their cardiovascular health and the steps they can take towards a healthier, stronger heart, such as eating healthily and getting active.

Causeway Coast and Glens Council is showing their support for the charity by lighting up civic buildings in red (NICHS’s signature colour) today - Tuesday, February 1.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes, said: “I’m pleased to have this opportunity to support Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke’s Red Dress Fun Run 2022 by lighting Cloonavin up in red.

“Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke have been helping the local community for the past 75 years and the charity plays a vital role in supporting the wellbeing of those living with chest, heart and stroke conditions.”

Last year, the Red Dress Fun Run went virtual due to COVID-19 restrictions, with hundreds of participants taking part in their local area raising vital funds to combat heart disease. This year, the event returns to its home venue of Stormont Estate, however the virtual element remains with the charity encouraging participants who cannot make it to the main event to complete 5K their way during the month of February.

Jackie Trainor, Director of Income Generation at NICHS said; “We are so grateful for the support of Councillor Richard Holmes as we look forward to the Red Dress Fun Run 2022. Today, there are over 335,000 people living with a chest, heart or stroke condition in Northern Ireland - many of these people will live in the Causeway Coast and Glens area.

“NICHS has been by the side of the local community since 1946 and we hope local people will join us at the Red Dress Fun Run 2022 to show their support for our work in our special 75th anniversary year.”

Jackie is urging family members of every generation, age and ability to sign up to the event saying; “Please support us by running, walking, dancing, skipping or wheeling 5K with us on Sunday, February 27 at 11am at Stormont Estate, or, if you can’t make the live event you can do 5K your way any day, or days, in February.

“Everyone is welcome to come along and join in the fun - even the family pooch!”

The charity is also inviting primary school pupils to join in the fun by hosting their own fun run anytime this February, with participating schools receiving a certificate of thanks and prizes up for grabs.