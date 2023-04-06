Council planning chairman raises concern over 'nightmare' traffic problem at new health hub

“Major” concerns of a “nightmare” traffic problem at Lisburn’s new £40m health hub have been raised by a planning chairman whose committee signed off on designs.

South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust opened its new Lisburn Primary and Community Care Centre (PCCC) in February.

The Lagan Valley Hospital site accommodates seven GPs and multi-disciplinary services as a one stop location for community health.

Planning committee chairperson, Alderman James Tinsley said: “I have just had a meeting with the health hub directors and there is one big issue that is arising.

“The traffic trying to get out on to the main road from the community care centre, especially between 4.30pm -6pm, it is a nightmare.

“What could we do, to facilitate a meeting with DfI (Department for Infrastructure) Roads Service to try to generate a solution, it will not just go away itself.“It seems to be a major issue.”

The LCCC head of planning officer, Conor Hughes respond to the chairperson, added: “I do see an issue with the council meeting with DfI.

“The new health centre design was signed off with the planning application at this council.

“We considered the traffic at the time going on to main road.

“The challenge is, that the traffic has priority on the main road as opposed to patients coming out of the health centre.

“Visitors may be at the centre at off peak, but the road is busy all the time.