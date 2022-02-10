Have your say on new mobile accessible changing units

Made possible by COVID Recovery funding from Department for Communities and DAERA, the facilities will meet Changing Places requirements and offer more space, a changing bench and/or electronic hoist.

An open outdoor consultation event will take place at Cloonavin in Coleraine (66 Portstewart Road, Coleraine, BT52 1EY) on Wednesday, February 16 from 11am – 2pm where different models will be on display.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Standard accessible toilets are suitable for some individuals with disabilities or invisible disabilities, but this is not always the case meaning many people and families must carefully choose where to visit or which event to attend based on the availability of suitable toilet provision.

While Council currently makes provision at some events, the purchase of these units aims to increase inclusivity at a greater number of events and visitor sites across the Borough.

The consultation will highlight three available options:

Trailer style – unit fixed to trailer

Van driven

Portable cabin – can be loaded onto a flat-bed trailer

Each option offers its own advantages and Council wants to gather feedback on the most suitable type and where they should be located.

Interested parties are invited to attend the event on February 16 to view option 1 and 2, along with images of option 3.

The units will be situated in the upper part of the staff car park, which will be closed off to all other vehicles. If anyone attending has specific access requirements, please contact [email protected] in advance.

Alternatively, a questionnaire can be completed on the Council’s website www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk and returned by email to: [email protected] before 3pm on Monday, February 28. Input will help support the purchase of the units.

If anyone would like to request a hard copy of the questionnaire, please email [email protected] or [email protected]

Alternatively, ring Geraldine Wills on 0786 460 5684.

All responses received will be treated accordingly under the GDPR.