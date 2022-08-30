Councillors with health problems voice concern about lack of public toilets in Lisburn

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council heard first hand accounts from its own members of the lack of facilities and how it affects both them and ratepayers.

There was also criticism of reliance on the private sector for the provision of toilets in Lisburn.

In recent times Royal Hillsborough saw a £60,000 refurbishment of its main convenience in time for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Lisburn South Alderman, Paul Porter (DUP). The councillor has voiced concerns that the Council is ''relying heavily on the private sector when it comes to toilet facilities in our city of Lisburn.''

However, Lisburn South Alderman, Paul Porter (DUP) took to his feet in chambers to highlight in his eyes an all too urgent problem.

“In the same time I was approached by a disabled person on the local streets of Lisburn looking for directions to public toilets and I have to ask this council, where are they?

“I do not see any signs in Lisburn directing people to public toilets of which I now also find myself in great need of in recent weeks.

Castlereagh East councillor, Sharon Skillen (DUP). Skillen also raised her concerns in advocating for increased signage for toilets.

“I have come to the conclusion that we are relying heavily on the private sector when it comes to toilet facilities in our city of Lisburn.

“We want to encourage an increased footfall in our town centres. I would like to say for them to come spend a penny, but well. However, this matter needs to be reviewed and I would ask that a report is now made.”

The council website shows that there are four public toilets in total operated by the local authority including two in Lisburn and one in Moira, which all open daily from 9am to 6pm.

“I myself have multiple sclerosis and I find that it affects my bladder,” said Cllr Skillen.

“People have to remember that not every disability is visible. As a council we should make sure that people know where public toilets are.”