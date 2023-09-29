Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The annual awards are an opportunity to recognise the outstanding contribution Macmillan professionals make to cancer services, and Catherine has been shortlisted alongside eight other finalists who have been recognised in the category of Innovation Excellence.

This category highlights the work of individuals and teams who have introduced a new approach to services or project development and delivery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan welcomed the news, saying: “Congratulations to Catherine for being shortlisted in the Innovation Excellence category of Macmillan’s Professional Excellence Awards.

Council’s Move More Co-Ordinator Catherine King announced as finalist in upcoming Macmillan Professional Excellence Awards. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council

“In my role as Mayor I am very much aware of the difference Catherine makes within the Borough and have witnessed how she helps people living with cancer in real terms. I am pleased she has received this well-deserved recognition of the work she does, and I wish her all the best with the awards ceremony later this year.”

The Move More project was first introduced in Causeway Coast and Glens in June 2019 and Catherine has been in post since the same year. During this time, she has focussed on evolving the support she provides so that everyone can avail of services no matter what stage they are at in their cancer journey.

Catherine was up against strong competition in the category for Innovation Excellence, but the judges were impressed with how she had developed a gardening support programme in the Borough, providing emotional and social support to participants living with cancer and their families.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Catherine, who is very honoured to be shortlisted said: “Firstly, I am incredibly proud to be a Macmillan professional and very privileged to be able to support people living with cancer in the Borough.

“I am delighted to be nominated and selected as a finalist in the category Innovation Excellence, and I wish my fellow finalists the best of luck. I know we will all continue to do whatever it takes to support people living with cancer with heart, strength, and ambition.”