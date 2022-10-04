Covid booster vaccination programme at Carrick's De Courcy Centre

The scheme has been launched beside the Iceland store at the Antrim Street venue for patients from the town’s Castle Practice due to renovation works at the health centre.

Commenting on the programme, a spokesperson for the Taylors Avenue medical facility said: “The practice is open as normal. The De Courcy Centre is only for flu and Covid vaccinations.

"You must have an appointment. We are currently able to vaccinate patients aged 65 and over and clinically vulnerable patients with underlying health conditions.

De Courcy Centre. (Pic by Google).

"We will be contacting you via telephone or text to arrange an appointment. You can also ring us any week day after 2pm.

"The GPs recommend that all patients who are eligible avail of any vaccinations offered.”

