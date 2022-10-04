Covid booster vaccination programme at Carrick's De Courcy Centre
A Covid and flu vaccination programme has commenced at the De Courcy Centre in Carrickfergus today (Tuesday, October 4).
The scheme has been launched beside the Iceland store at the Antrim Street venue for patients from the town’s Castle Practice due to renovation works at the health centre.
Commenting on the programme, a spokesperson for the Taylors Avenue medical facility said: “The practice is open as normal. The De Courcy Centre is only for flu and Covid vaccinations.
"You must have an appointment. We are currently able to vaccinate patients aged 65 and over and clinically vulnerable patients with underlying health conditions.
"We will be contacting you via telephone or text to arrange an appointment. You can also ring us any week day after 2pm.
"The GPs recommend that all patients who are eligible avail of any vaccinations offered.”
For more information, check out the practice’s website or Facebook page.