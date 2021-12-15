The booster campaign has been 'well received' locally (archive image).

It follows a significant acceleration of the booster programme across Northern Ireland in response to the emerging Omicron variant.

Speaking earlier this week, Health Minister Robin Swann said: “Given the scale of the potential threat posed by the Omicron variant, we are taking additional emergency measures to get as many booster doses as possible administered before the end of this month. GPs, community pharmacies and Trust hubs will all have a central and vital role in making this happen.”

In Carrick, Castle Practice is currently offering appointments for patients over 18 who have had their second Covid vaccine three months ago.

Practice manager, Samantha Bailey said: “Our booster campaign in Carrickfergus has been well received and to date our staff have contacted, made appointments and vaccinated over 6,000 patients.

“We are still actively calling patients, but want to offer our patients the opportunity to ring and book.”

The practice, based at The Health Centre on Taylor’s Avenue, is asking those seeking appointments to note the additional contact numbers on its website.

Patients are also asked to phone after 11am to book in order to allow those with urgent issues to get access to the GP list.

“We continue to provide as many services as possible with the resources available due to staff shortages, both medical and admin,” Samantha added. “A saddening aspect of the provision of services is that patients regularly book an appointment and do not attend. We would respectfully request that this doesn’t happen as appointments are of a premium in the current circumstances.”

Having already offered the booster to registered patients in the over 60s and at risk categories, Meadowbridge Surgery in Whitehead is now contacting those in the over 40s category.

However, the Slaughterford Road practice is also accepting requests for the booster from over 18s, provided they are three months from their second dose.

Diane Lavery, manager of the practice, said: ”Patients can get in touch by telephone or by emailing the reception.

“We have reduced the appointment times to five minute slots to increase the availability of appointments.”

While Old School Surgery in Greenisland has so far issued invitations for the booster to patients aged 30 and over, the jab is also available for over 18s, again three months or more from their second dose.

“We’d ask that any patient who receives a text message inviting them for an appointment but who doesn’t need it to please cancel,” said practice manager, Linda Taggart.

Meanwhile, the Northern Health and Social Care Trust is continuing to provide booster jabs at the Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Ballymena.

The centre will be open this week from 12pm-8pm until Friday (December 17), and 9am – 5pm this Saturday and Sunday (closed 12.30-1pm). Walk-ins are only available between the hours of 3pm-5pm.

It will also be open next week from 12pm-8pm, Monday to Thursday. It will close on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Boxing Day.