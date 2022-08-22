Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the summer there have been regular ‘urgent’ call outs on social media for nurses or healthcare assistants to help out in the Emergency Departments of both hospitals.

This morning (Monday) a Southern Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Like all professions across health and social care regionally and indeed nationally, there are significant workforce challenges with nursing at present. Sick leave and staff taking much deserved summer leave is having an impact on our staffing absences.

Ambulances outside the emergency department entrance of Craigavon Area Hospital. Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has warned Northern Ireland is currently experiencing is pandemic worst case scenario.

“Staffing is kept under daily review and our amazing team are doing their very best despite the pressures to prioritise patients in most need. We thank all staff who assisted us over the weekend with our workforce challenges.

“To help with our pressures in the Emergency Department, we appeal for the full co-operation of patients, families and carers who can help us by supporting us with discharge to help us free up much needed beds.

“It is important that everyone is discharged from hospital as soon as they are medically fit. Given current pressures, this may not always be your first choice and we ask for your co-operation in accepting short-term care alternatives until care is finalised.