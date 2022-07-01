A spokesperson for the Southern Trust said this afternoon: “Our hospitals are extremely busy as we face the weekend and we are appealing for the full co-operation of patients, families and carers in supporting discharge and helping us to free up much needed beds.

“It is important that everyone is discharged from hospital as soon as they are medically fit, we aim to discharge before midday and we ask patients and families to support us with this process.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“For more complex discharge cases, we will allocate the first suitable care package available. Given current pressures, this may not necessarily be your first choice and we ask for your co-operation in accepting short-term care alternatives until care is finalised.”

The Trust spokesperson added: “We remind anyone with urgent but not life threatening symptoms to always phone first.

“The team will advise what service you need and if you do need to attend will give you a dedicated appointment – saving yourself time and avoiding a busy waiting room. On weekends and bank holidays please phone South Tyrone Minor Injuries Unit directly for an appointment before attending Tel: 028 3756 7481 For all life threatening emergencies, go straight to the Emergency Department if you can or call 999.”

-