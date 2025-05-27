A ‘cuppa and a catch-up’ event for carers from rural communities will be held in Dervock Community Centre on Monday, June 9, to mark Carers Week 2025.

Over a third of all carers in Northern Ireland live in rural areas, which can make it more difficult to access local services and support.

With this in mind, Claire Campbell, the Northern Trust’s Carer Coordinator, and Yvonne Carson, Rural Health and Wellbeing Manager, have teamed up for this special morning tea event from 10.30am, which includes musical entertainment by Reverb.

Carers Week aims to raise awareness about caring, highlighting the challenges unpaid carers face. According to Carers NI, unpaid carers save the health and social care system in Northern Ireland £5.8bn per year.

Anyone currently looking after someone as an unpaid carer who would like to attend this free event please book your place by contacting Claire in the Northern Trust Carer Hub by ringing 028 27661210 or email [email protected] before Monday, June 2.