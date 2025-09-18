Cushendall hurling legend Terence McNaughton is set to lead a group of former inter-county GAA stars on a three-day walking fundraiser for Cancer Fund for Children.

The 'Pitch to Peaks' programme will see former Down footballer Ross Carr join the Antrim hurler embark on a three-day hike between October 3-5 across the Mourne Mountains.

Included on the route across the spectacular Mournes are Clonduff GAA, Slieve Martin, Kilbroney Park, Silent Valley Park, Slieve Binnian, Carrick Little, Bloody Bridge and Slieve Donard. The walks have been planned and will be supported by an expert team.

Terence McNaughton said: “I am delighted to work and walk alongside Ross and lend my support to such a worthy cause. Cancer is something that touches so many families and when it impacts children it is particularly challenging and deserving of our support.

Pictured (l-r) former Down footballer, Ross Carr, Regional Community Fundraiser & Engagement Lead at Cancer Fund for Children, Cormac McMullan, and former Antrim hurler, Terence McNaughton, at Cancer Fund for Children’s therapeutic short break centre, Daisy Lodge, nestled at the foot of the Mourne mountains in Co. Down. CREDIT CFC

“We are calling on the wider GAA Community to get behind this initiative and lend their support to those who need it most by donating and acknowledging those embarking on the three-day trek across one of the most beautiful parts of Ireland using the link below.”

Cancer Fund for Children are an island of Ireland charity that provides emotional, social and therapeutic support to children, young people and families impacted by cancer.

Ross Carr said: “The Mournes are a special place, and I’m honoured to walk them in aid of Cancer Fund for Children. This charity makes a real difference to families across Ireland, and I hope our efforts can play a small part in supporting their hard work.”

Regional Community Fundraiser & Engagement Lead at Cancer Fund for Children, Cormac McMullan, said: “Every week across the island of Ireland, approximately 10 children and young people (aged 0-24) are diagnosed with cancer.

"The support we provide to these children and their families simply wouldn’t be possible without the incredible fundraising efforts of people like Ross and Terrence."

Ross Carr and Terrence McNaughton will be joined by Jane Adams, Antrim GAA; Caroline O’Hanlon, Armagh GAA; Laura Doran, Down GAA; Declan Loughman, Monaghan GAA; Jason Hughes, Monaghan GAA; Michael O’Hagan, Down GAA; Paul McAnallen, Tyrone GAA and Alan Milton, Croke Park.

To donate to Terence’s charity walk, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/pitchtopeaks