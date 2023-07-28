Cuts to specialist GP services will pile more pressure on health service - Dillon

Mid Ulster Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has said cuts to specialist GP services will put more pressure on the health service.

The party’s health spokesperson said:

“The GP Elective Care Service was helping to tackle some of the waiting lists in our health service by providing procedures in dermatology, gynaecology and minor surgery.

"This cut in funding will put even more pressure on the health service and increase waiting lists at a time when it is already in crisis.

Mid Ulster MLA and Sinn Féin Health Spokersperson Linda Dillon. Credit: Sinn Féin

“I have written to the Department of Health to raise my concern over the impact this will have on patients.

“This is yet another symptom of the damage that one party’s blockade of the Assembly is doing to deepen the crisis in our health service.