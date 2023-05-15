Register
Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has said reports that 300 student nursing places are set to be axed is totally unacceptable and a consequence of ‘immoral and cruel’ Tory cuts.

By Stanley Campbell
Published 15th May 2023, 11:20 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 11:20 BST

The party’s health spokesperson said: “Reports that 300 student nursing places are set to be axed is deeply concerning and unacceptable.

“This is a direct consequence of immoral and damaging Tory cuts from London that is further decimating our public services.

“Our health service is already under huge pressure and staff are burnt out from working long hours in our hospitals and this will pile even more strain on workers at a time when we need more nurses.

Mid Ulster Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon.Mid Ulster Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon.
Mid Ulster Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon.

“One party’s refusal to form an Executive has blocked a three-year Budget and investment in the health service that would have hired more doctors and nurses and has now left health and social care at the mercy of savage Tory cuts”.

The Mid Ulster MLA said an Executive needed formed now and all parties working together.

