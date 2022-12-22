Tributes have been paid to talented journalist, television presenter and author Darryl Grimason, who passed away peacefully today (Thursday, December 22) at his home in Dollingstown.

Very much at home both in front of and behind the camera, Darryl was well known for presenting and producing wildlife, environmental and natural history programmes, including the BBC fishing series The Big Six.

In 2019 he produced the BBC One NI documentary Life And Death On Heroin.

He previously had been a newspaper reporter, working for the Belfast Telegraph and also for the Morton Newspapers group of weekly papers which includes the Lurgan Mail and Carrick Times.

News of Mr Grimason’s death this morning has brought messages of sympathy from across Northern Ireland and beyond. Many spoke of his talent and warm personality along with his passion for the natural world.

His older brother Stephen described him as “a naturally gifted broadcaster” who had the principle, ‘born to fish, forced to work!’

BBC Newsline presenter Tara Mills said: “Darryl was a joy to work with when we started at the BBC and I have so many fond memories. His film about heroin was exceptional - hugely moving and only a person of insight and empathy could have produced it.”

Mr Grimason’s funeral service will be held in Hill Street Presbyterian Church, Lurgan on Saturday (December 24) at followed by a private cremation.

In a family notice he is described as “devoted husband of Karen, dearly loved father of Kirsten and Erin and beloved son of Jean.”