Northern Ireland people aged between 50 and 64 are to be offered a free flu jab.

The Department of Health (DoH) announced on Thursday (January 9) this extension is in addition to groups already eligible for the flu vaccination.

From Wednesday (January 15), the free influenza vaccination will be available via community pharmacies and HSC Trust vaccination clinics to anyone aged 50 to 64 years of age. Vaccination will also be available through GPs. In the meantime, those aged 65 and over and those in clinical risk groups can continue to come forward for vaccination.

In an update on Friday (January 10) Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said: “The system is working at pace to put arrangements in place for the extension of the free vaccination programme to include the 50 to 64 year old group, following my approval on Tuesday.

The flu vaccination programme is now being extended to include everyone aged 50 to 64 years old in Northern Ireland. Picture: unsplash

“The current flu vaccination programme continues to provide protection to those aged 65 and over and those in clinical risk groups, and those who are at highest risk of more severe illness and hospitalisation. It also continues to provide free vaccination to children, pregnant women, carers, and healthcare workers.

“Protection of these groups remains the priority for the programme and I would particularly encourage those most at risk of serious illness, and health and social care staff, to avail of a flu vaccination as soon as possible.

“The high number of people with influenza, many of whom are very unwell, is contributing to the pressures currently being seen in our hospitals. If you are eligible for a free flu vaccination, please come forward as soon as you can. For those aged 50 to 64 years of age, this will begin from Wednesday 15 January.

“I would like to thank Community Pharmacists, GPs and Trust staff who continue to work hard to deliver this hugely important vaccination service at a time of significant pressure right across the health service and I would ask the public to be patient whilst arrangements are finalised for the extended programme for 50 to 64 year olds.”

Chief Medical Officer Professor Sir Michael McBride said: “Vaccination remains the best form of defence against severe illness, hospitalisation and death as a result of influenza.

“The seasonal influenza vaccination programme is a critical element in helping to protect the health of our population and reducing the pressures on our health and care services during the winter months. If you are in one of the higher risk groups and have not had your vaccine, please arrange to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect yourself.

"We are currently witnessing the impact of severe influenza season and increasing uptake rate amongst the priority groups, including health and social care staff, will help to reduce GP consultations, unplanned hospital admissions, pressure on Emergency Departments and staff absences due to sickness. We need your help to protect you, and to help the health service treat those who are sickest.”

Those eligible for influenza vaccine are:

• All adults aged 50 to 64 years on 31 March 2025 (available from 15 January);

• All adults aged over 65;

• Persons aged six months to 64 years in a clinical risk group, as laid out in the Immunisation Green Book influenza chapter (Green Book);

• Pregnant women;

• Those in long-stay residential care homes;

• All health and social care workers;

• All preschool children aged two to four years on 1 September 2024;

• All primary and secondary school children (up to and including year 12);

• Carers;

• Close contacts of immunocompromised individuals. High risk poultry and avian animal health workers.

The benefits of the flu jab in preventing illness and serious associated complications far outweigh any currently known side effects in the majority of patients, the DoH added. The most common side effects of the winter vaccines are mild and get better within a week.