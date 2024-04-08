Deadline extended for beauty businesses in Northern Ireland to enter top awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Awards, which honour beauty businesses across Northern Ireland, return this June and have this year introduced four new categories including Sustainable Business of the Year and Nurse-led Aesthetics Clinic.

“Once again, we have witnessed a high number of entries already for the awards and because of this we have decided to extend the deadline. It is a sign of the continuous development of the industry that we’re adding new categories that reflect the high level of professionalism coming from beauty businesses in Northern Ireland,” says Sarah Weir, MD of Weir Events and founder of the Awards which have grown significantly since they debuted in 2019.

Sarah continued; “Business owners know that to have longevity, they need to practice sustainably and embrace it as an integral part of their strategies going forward. We also want to recognise that more businesses are operating with even more professional credentials, therefore we have added the opportunity for nurse-led aesthetics clinics to enter with their own category.

Sarah Weir, founder of the NI Beauty Excellence Awards

"These additions, alongside subdividing the beauty and hair salon categories into small and large, give all entrants a platform to showcase their businesses no matter their size, structure or nature within the industry.”

The 2024 awards ceremony will also welcome four new judges to the professional panel who have had a huge impact on the local and global beauty industries. Co. Antrim’s Yolanda Cooper, Trichologist and CEO of The Conscious Beauty Group; Lisburn’s Pamela Kennedy, founder of International Beauty Distribution & Training Academy and co-founder of the award-winning Tan Brush; and award-winning journalist and beauty editor Liz Dwyer and her sister Nikki Dwyer, who together created their business Future Beauty & Health, and co-host their aesthetics podcast, “Fess Up”.

The new faces will join makeup and skincare specialist, Katrina Doran who returns for a fourth year and will oversee the esteemed judging panel for the 2024 awards, alongside founder and former CEO of Vita Liberata, Alyson Hogg MBE; nail expert and Renew Beauty, BioSculpture and Elim Educator, Ingrid Graham; Principal Dentist and owner of Martina Dental & Skin Clinic, Dr Martina Collins, all returning for their second year.

Celebrate

The Awards recognise and celebrate the success and achievements of the aesthetics, beauty and hair industries across Northern Ireland. The award categories, which are now open, are free to enter and are open to any beauty, hair salon or aesthetics clinic, training school or business within the Northern Ireland beauty industry. The 2024 event marks the fourth year of the Awards.

Returning categories include Hair Salon of the Year, Beauty Salon of the Year and Aesthetics Clinic of the Year. An industry specialist or business will be awarded the Outstanding Contribution trophy for their years of dedication to growing the local industry, last year won by founder of Northern Ireland’s first and longest established International Beauty College, Roberta Mechan.

The awards will see the return of its host and TV royalty, Pamela Ballantine MBE and will take place on Saturday, June15 at the Crowne Plaza, Belfast.

Speaking of the return of the awards, head judge Katrina Doran commented; “We are excited to once again kickstart these fantastic Awards. The beauty industry in Northern Ireland continues to go from strength to strength and these awards are a reflection of this as well as the hard work and dedication of so many industry professionals across the country.

"It is also a great opportunity for likeminded people to connect and share industry knowledge. My fellow judges and I have no doubt in our minds already that it will be tough competition. I would encourage anyone who is in the beauty, hair and aesthetics industry to enter.”