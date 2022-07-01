Dedicated nurse retires after 42 years

Assistant Director of Nursing Workforce and Education, Sharon McRoberts

Sharon, who was recently awarded the Directors of Nursing Award at the RCN NI Nurse of the Year ceremony started her Nurse training in Ards and North Down back in 1980. Sharon gained a wealth of experience, knowledge and skills, working her way up to become a Ward Sister in 1994, continually moving forward in her career to gain an Assistant Director post.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharon has been at the forefront of many Trust and regional ground breaking projects in the Trust including; International Nurse Recruitment, the Practice Education Collaborative and Electronic Rostering. During the pandemic, Sharon played an important role in the Trust’s response, setting up the swabbing and testing service, which was vital in the identification and management of positive Covid-19 cases.

Reminiscing about the past four decades, Sharon said “I have had an amazing career in the South Eastern Trust, working with fabulous colleagues who are now friends for life. Nursing is a fantastic career with so many diverse roles and countless opportunities, particularly in this Trust. I would thoroughly recommend it!”