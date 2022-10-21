TCPR and AED awareness session was led by trainer Ken Patterson from Moira.

Ken runs first aid courses for churches and community groups coving a range of topics, including assessing the level of response from a collapsed casualty and placing them in the recovery position.

Ulster New Zealand Trust volunteers attending the training also gained hands on experience of CPR, that is cardiopulmonary resuscitation using chest compressions and operating defibrillators.

Frances Mulley, Fullerton and Maureen Jelly, Olive Campbell, Yvonne and Freddie Hall, Mary Madden and Rodney Magowan attended the training session with Dr Ethel White and John Davidson.

Volunteers at The Ballance House Kiwi Museum and event location enjoy numerous opportunities to learn new skills and sample new experience.