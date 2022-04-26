Defibrillators installed thanks to Paul’s Legacy

Leanne Stewart Murray, wife of Paul Murray and founder of Paul’s Legacy, joined forces with Wilkinson’s SPAR Mountsandel in Coleraine and Route Service Station in Ballymoney to install the lifesaving devices outside the stores, available to the local community day and night.

Paul’s Legacy aims to help prevent further loss of life from cardiomyopathy in the North Coast area after Mr Murray died suddenly in February 2021, aged just 50 years old.

Leanne commented; “Paul was so full of life, a force of nature who was all about making lives better, both in his work as a Nurse Practitioner and with all of those friends and family he loved so dearly.

Michelle Hunter, Assistant Manager at Route Service Station with Leanne Stewart Murray and her son, Elliott Murray with the defibrillator at Route Service Station that has been installed in Paul Murray’s memory

“Sudden deaths like Paul’s don’t need to happen but early intervention is key should someone suffer a cardiac arrest, so we were delighted to help towards funding for two new defibrillators for the local communities around Coleraine and Ballymoney.”

Wesley Wilkinson who operates Wilkinson’s SPAR Mountsandel added; “Having an essential piece of kit at our shop lets the whole community know it is there for them should the unthinkable happen. Together with our shoppers, we raised £800 towards the defibrillator and it gives us all a sense of pride and ownership, while remembering Paul and helping reduce the number of local lives lost to cardiac arrest.”

Michelle Hunter, Assistant Manager at Route Service Station added; “We’re just delighted to have been able to work with Leanne and Paul’s Legacy to get the defibrillator installed. We have a close knit community in Ballymoney and our surrounding areas, right up to Wesley’s store on the outskirts of Coleraine, and joining together for this initiative benefits us all.”