Dementia – have all your questions answered from the comfort of your own home
A local dementia adviser with Alzheimer’s Society says that’s why the charity has organized a series of online talks where people can ask questions in a supportive environment, without having to leave home.
Aoife McMaster is based in the Causeway area, and says that information is vital when it comes to supporting people with the illness and their carers.
She said: “Although there is a lot of information available on our website and we have a brilliant helpline, it’s still useful for people in the local area to hear from experts who work on some of these tricky issues every day. People really value the opportunity to ask questions about things like enduring power of attorney and it helps them to see that there are other families facing the same difficulties.”
The Virtual Dementia Information Programme for the Northern Trust area – including the Magherafelt and Cookstown areas – starts on Thursday February 8 from 2.30 – 4pm and is open to anyone who cares for someone with dementia, has a family member or friend with dementia or just has questions about the illness.
Dementia affects 22,700 people across Northern Ireland and is predicted to increase significantly in the coming years.
The first session features Dr Sean Doherty, a Consultant Psychogeriatrician with the Northern Trust, who will explain some of the basic facts about dementia and how it affects the brain.
Subsequent sessions on February 15, 22, and 29 will look at dental and eye care, understanding behavioural changes and enduring Power of Attorney and Controllerships.
Anyone interested in booking a place may contact Aoife McMaster on 07710379947 or email [email protected]
The charity’s Dementia Support Line can be reached at 0333 150 3456.
The Alzheimer’s Society can provide a range of advice on how a person living with dementia can stay independent for as long as possible, such as: driving with dementia, how to keep driving after a diagnosis and when you might need to stop; equipment to improve the home and products you might find useful, and memory aids and tools to help someone cope with memory loss.