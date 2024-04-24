Department of Health confirm new GP contractor for patients of retiring doctor at Moy Health Centre
The Department of Health has confirmed that a new contractor has been appointed to provide GP services to the patients of Dr McConville, Moy Health Centre with effect from July 1 2024.
The new contractors are Drs Cleary & Colleran, an existing GP practice also located in Moy.
It follows extensive work to identify a new GP contractor to take over the practice, following notice of retirement in June 2024 from Dr McConville.
All 2,910 patients of Dr McConville will be automatically registered with the new practice.