A 16-year-old girl has been charged with attempted murder after she allegedly stabbed her social worker with a knife at a house in Dungannon last Thursday.Chief Social Worker Aine Morrison said: “Everyone in the social work family and the wider health and social care system is deeply shocked by what has happened to our colleague. We extend our support to her and her family circle and our best wishes for a full recovery.“Social workers are an integral part of the health and social care frontline. They play a vital role in ensuring that vulnerable people in our community are safe and protected.Assuring the profession of her support, Ms Morrison added: “While this type of incident is rare, it is a reminder of the difficult situations that social workers can face.”