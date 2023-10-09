The fantastic sum of over £3,500 has been raised for Macmillan Cancer Support, thanks to overwhelming generosity on display at Council’s recent coffee morning.

Deputy Mayor Margaret Ann McKillop Cllr Sandra Hunter and Catherine KING pictured at the Macmillan Cancer Support Coffee morning. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

Hundreds turned out at Portballintrae Village Hall to support the charity and the Deputy Mayor was on hand to thank everyone who attended this fantastic annual event.

Attendees were treated to a wonderful selection of pastries, sandwiches and cakes kindly donated by local businesses and participants from the Macmillan Move More programme. Attendees had the opportunity to catch up with friends, chat about Macmillan’s work and also meet new people.

Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Margaret-Anne McKillop, thanked everyone involved, saying: “Well done to everyone who helped organise this fantastic coffee morning in aid of Macmillan. It was evident on the day that the members of the public who attended really cared about supporting this charity and it was also reassuring to see people feel they could talk so openly about their personal experiences of cancer. Thank you to everyone who came along and donated so generously.

Charlie Downs, Julie Downs, Laura Downs, Mary McDonnell and Margaret Ridley pictured at the Macmillan Cancer Support Coffee morning. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

“While Council’s Macmillan Move More Co-ordinator, Catherine King has been key in arranging this event, I would also like to pass on my heartfelt thanks to the people and businesses who have supported the fundraising efforts in many ways, and especially to the participants from the Macmillan Move More programme who volunteered their time on the day.”

This recent fundraising event takes the total raised since 2019 to a fantastic £15,033.98