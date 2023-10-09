Deputy Mayor pays tribute after Council coffee morning raises massive £3,500 for Macmillan Cancer Support
Hundreds turned out at Portballintrae Village Hall to support the charity and the Deputy Mayor was on hand to thank everyone who attended this fantastic annual event.
Attendees were treated to a wonderful selection of pastries, sandwiches and cakes kindly donated by local businesses and participants from the Macmillan Move More programme. Attendees had the opportunity to catch up with friends, chat about Macmillan’s work and also meet new people.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Margaret-Anne McKillop, thanked everyone involved, saying: “Well done to everyone who helped organise this fantastic coffee morning in aid of Macmillan. It was evident on the day that the members of the public who attended really cared about supporting this charity and it was also reassuring to see people feel they could talk so openly about their personal experiences of cancer. Thank you to everyone who came along and donated so generously.
“While Council’s Macmillan Move More Co-ordinator, Catherine King has been key in arranging this event, I would also like to pass on my heartfelt thanks to the people and businesses who have supported the fundraising efforts in many ways, and especially to the participants from the Macmillan Move More programme who volunteered their time on the day.”
This recent fundraising event takes the total raised since 2019 to a fantastic £15,033.98
Council would like to extend its thanks to the following people and businesses who graciously supported this event: Macmillan Move More Participants, Counterpoint Choir, The White Pheasant Bar & Grill Portrush, Tesco Ballymoney, SuperValu Ballymoney, Bob & Berts Coleraine, Rocca Coleraine, Causeway Baits & Tackle Portballintrae, The Flower Bee Coleraine, Apperleys Butchers Limavady, McAtamneys Butchers Limavady, The Market Yard Limavady, Spar Bovally Limavady, Gibson’s Limavady, Lucy Goose Limavady, Hunters Limavady, Cost Cutters Limavady, BGS Chip Shop Limavady, Junction Bar & Grill Limavady, Henderson Spar Limavady, Higgins & Sons Butchers Limavady, Corner Bar Limavady, The Yellow Bird Limavady, The Wine Company Limavady, Medicare Limavady, Mark Carton Flowers Limavady, Superfruit Limavady, Antoinettes Café Limavady.