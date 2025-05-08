Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fundamental improvement in health care delivery is forecast following the full roll-out of the encompass patient record system across Northern Ireland.

Today (Thursday, May 8), the Southern and Western Health and Social Care Trusts have completed ‘Go-Live’ on encompass which is now operational in all health trust areas.

The clinically and operationally-led integrated care record system allows for a single digital care record for every citizen who receives health and social care. The Southern and Western Trust join the South Eastern, Belfast and Northern Trusts which went live over the last 18 months.

Patients and service users will be able to access their health information online via My Care, the patient portal. It is available via app or webpage and enables patients and service users to play a more active role in their care.

Staff from the Northern Trust celebrated going live with encompass in November 2024. CREDIT NHSCT

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said: “Today marks a significant milestone in Northern Ireland’s health and social care service, as the final two health trusts ‘Go-Live’ on encompass. Its introduction across the trusts places HSC Northern Ireland in the forefront of digital transformation of health service delivery.

“This has been a concerted effort across the whole of the Health and Social Care system since it was first announced in 2020, and I want to sincerely thank each of those who have played a key role in getting us here.

"This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity and has allowed Northern Ireland to modernise our systems and fundamentally improve how we deliver care.”

Tom Simpson, deputy chief digital information officer at the Department of Health and director of Digital Health and Care Northern Ireland, said: “ This isn’t just a new IT system, it is about changing how the sector works so that our staff have the right tools to deliver the best service for all in Northern Ireland.

“encompass streamlines how care is delivered by giving care workers quick access to the right information at the right time.

"It eliminates heavy paper records, reduces repeat tests and helps hospital-based pharmacists manage medicines more safely. It also provides better quality data to help improve services for the future and achieve better outcomes.”

The Northern Ireland health and social care service has partnered with the global company Epic to build encompass, taking the best processes and software from the world’s leading hospital organisations, and tailoring it to the needs of Northern Ireland. Epic currently provides electronic records for over 300 million people across the globe.

Dr. Dermot Hughes, the senior responsible owner for encompass, said: “encompass will transform how we deliver care by making it safer, more connected and more patient-centric and by ensuring that the right information is available at the right time.

"It will transform patient experience and patient information. This is a proud day for the health and social care service and a powerful step towards a healthier future for all in Northern Ireland.”

