The Northern Health and Social Care Trust is now seeking new volunteers to join its Macmillan Driving Team, with a specific focus on the Causeway Coast and Glens area including Coleraine, Ballymoney, Ballycastle, Castlerock, Portrush and Portstewart.

Explaining more about what’s involved, Macmillan Volunteer Coordinator, Nicola McAleese said: “As one of our drivers, you will take service users to and from their home or place of residence to Laurel House at Antrim Area Hospital where they will receive their chemotherapy treatment.

“Unfortunately not everyone is able to access reliable, safe or affordable transport so our volunteer drivers play an invaluable role by helping to get them to the hospital, and back home again, in a safe and timely way.

Elizabeth Gray and Eileen Black who have devoted over 25 years to volunteering between them are supporting the Northern Trust’s appeal for new volunteer drivers. CREDIT NORTHERN TRUST

“Volunteers will use their own car, and the time commitment involved will vary depending on the individual service user. New volunteers will receive an induction, relevant training and ongoing support, and they can look forward to joining a very friendly team.”

This includes people like Elizabeth Gray and Eileen Black who have devoted over 25 years to volunteering between them.

Reflecting on her own experience, Elizabeth said: “It’s a hugely rewarding experience to know that you are helping to support people affected by cancer in your local community. I feel both honoured and privileged to be involved.”

Eileen added: “If you are helpful and caring, can offer companionship, and have an ability to make people feel at ease, then this volunteer role could be for you. Please consider if you could give any time and get in touch.”

To be considered as a volunteer driver, applicants need to meet specific requirements: Hold a full clean driving licence, Have valid car insurance and MOT, Must never have been disqualified from driving or had licence removed. Mileage expenses will be paid, and all volunteers will need to complete an AccessNI check.

To find out more, or if you want to request an application pack, please email [email protected] or telephone 028 9442 4000 and request extension 336531.