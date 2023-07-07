Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

Dobbies team members in Lisburn won’t miss a beat with new lifesaving CPR training

Dobbies has rolled out a potentially lifesaving defibrillator and CPR training programme in Lisburn supporting the British Heart Foundation (BHF), to help improve survival rates from cardiac arrest.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 7th Jul 2023, 15:34 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 15:34 BST

Dobbies’ 4,000 team members across all 76 of its stores, including Lisburn, and its Central Support Office are being encouraged to complete RevivR – the BHF’s online tool which teaches vital CPR skills for free in just 15 minutes – and all that is needed is a mobile phone and a firm cushion to practice on.

RevivR shows how to recognise a cardiac arrest, gives feedback on chest compressions and outlines the correct steps of using a defibrillator, giving anyone the confidence to help in the ultimate medical emergency. 

The retailer has also committed to registering all of its 77 defibrillators, one in each store and Central Support Office, on The Circuit2, the national defibrillator network, which connects defibrillators to NHS ambulance services across the UK. This ensures in those crucial moments after a cardiac arrest, they can be accessed quickly to help save lives.

Most Popular
David McColgan, Head of British Heart Foundation Scotland; Ryan McKnight, Finance Business Manager at Dobbies who attended the training; April Davidson, Regional Fundraising Manager, British Heart Foundation Scotland. Pic credit: Stewart AttwoodDavid McColgan, Head of British Heart Foundation Scotland; Ryan McKnight, Finance Business Manager at Dobbies who attended the training; April Davidson, Regional Fundraising Manager, British Heart Foundation Scotland. Pic credit: Stewart Attwood
David McColgan, Head of British Heart Foundation Scotland; Ryan McKnight, Finance Business Manager at Dobbies who attended the training; April Davidson, Regional Fundraising Manager, British Heart Foundation Scotland. Pic credit: Stewart Attwood
Read More
Lisburn man Allister Brown is taking on an epic challenge to drum for 150 hours,...

Paul Green, Head of People Experience, at Dobbies, said: “We are proud to be working with the British Heart Foundation on this important initiative, which we hope will help save lives.

"We want to enable all our team at the Lisburn store to learn CPR and to know how simple defibrillators are to use. We are committed to creating a safe environment for our customers and our team, and I am proud to celebrate this landmark moment for our stores.”

To find out more about RevivR visit: https://www.bhf.org.uk/how-you-can-help/how-to-save-a-life/how-to-do-cpr/learn-cpr-in-15-minutes

Related topics:CPRBritish Heart FoundationDobbiesLisburnNHS