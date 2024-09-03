Dodds criticises lack of ambition over meanth health strategy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Upper Bann Assembly Member and DUP Health Spokesperson Diane Dodds MLA has hit out at the lack of ambition in the recently published Mental Health Strategy Delivery Plan for 2024-25:

“The latest fifty page document produced by the Department contains less than eight pages on what it plans to do this year, with the remainder describing things it won’t do or that have been done previously," she said. "What has been achieved so far is very good, but it is a drop in the ocean compared to what the strategy envisages. A firm grip needs to be taken on the strategy with concerted effort on its dozens of actions, otherwise it will quickly become outdated.

"My colleagues and I are contacted regularly about the lack of access to services for ADHD and autistic spectrum disorders for example in the Southern area as well as mainstream general adult mental health services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The mental health champion Siobhan O’Neill had earlier this year expressed significant concerns about the lack of investment in the Mental Health Strategy calling it “incredibly disappointing” that the Department of Health had only invested £9m in the strategy.

Diane Dodds Upper Bann MLA

"Around 7% of our local health budget is allocated to mental health, well behind England (11.4%), Scotland (9.4%) and Wales (13.3%). While some may try to criticise the broader Executive, this is not something it can be blamed for- it is about prioritisation within Health itself.

"The idea that the Executive could simply hand over well over a billion pounds of additional money for a strategy on top of what Health already receives was never likely to be a realistic prospect in such challenging financial circumstances. New developments cannot all receive additional resources, with a need also for reduction in less relevant spend and re-prioritisation.

"At the Stormont Health Committee I will be urging the Minster and Department to prioritise the Mental Health Strategy, and will also promote collaborative efforts where other Ministers and agencies can assist.”